I hope to someday sit in Kohler’s new voice-activated smart bath

Kohler has revealed a new smart bath that lets you use an app, or your voice, to fill up the water. That by itself seems pretty handy to me, but depending on which model you buy, you can elevate your bathing experience by changing the color of lights around the tub or even adding some fog.



You’ll also be able to establish preset routines to turn on features in a certain order so you can set your bath exactly the way you want it. For example, you can have the tub fill itself up to a specified level and a certain temperature, and once that’s done, add some fog or turn on some aromatherapy, all with a voice command to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.



