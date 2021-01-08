Fossil’s Hello 2021 Sale offers extra 40% off popular styles + 30% off all wallets and bags

Fossil takes an *extra 40% off *sale styles with promo code *SEEYA2020* at checkout during its Hello 2021 sale. Plus, save *30% off* all bags and wallets when you apply *NEWYEAR30* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your everyday style with the men’s Grant Luggage Leather Watch. This style will easily elevate your look and it’s versatile to dress up or down. It’s currently marked down to *$63* and originally was priced at $149. You can choose from an array of color options and you can also switch out the bands as well. Plus, Fossil offers free engraving to personalize your watch too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



