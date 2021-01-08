Earth isn't a clock, and the actual length of a day can vary slightly. Scientists now say that the days have started trending shorter because the Earth is spinning faster, which could require potentially confusing adjustments.Full Article
Earth Is Spinning Faster After Decades of Slowing Down
