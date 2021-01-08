Vegan and plant-based protein powder up to 25% off today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers *up to 25% off* Vega plant protein powders and shakes. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Vega Sport Premium Vanilla Protein Powder for *$28.49* when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $40 and originally $55, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. If you’re opting for the Subscribe & Save offer today, make sure to be aware of any automatic charges that may be coming down the line. You’ll receive 1.8-pounds of protein powder with this offer, which should last you around a month with typical servings. It’s completely plant-based and vegan, making it a suitable option for many. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 6,000 Amazon reviewers.



