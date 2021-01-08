Sen. Tammy Duckworth demands the resignation of GOP congresswoman who told Trump supporters 'Hitler was right'
Published
Newly elected GOP congresswoman Mary Miller said "Hitler was right" in a speech to Trump supporters this week.Full Article
Published
Newly elected GOP congresswoman Mary Miller said "Hitler was right" in a speech to Trump supporters this week.Full Article
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on Thursday called for the resignation of newly-elected downstate U.S. Rep. Mary Miller..