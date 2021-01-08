Alphabet Scoop 109: Nest Hub w/ Soli coming, new Cams, and our 2021 Made by Google predictions

This week we talk about our report of a new Nest Hub that will feature Soli-powered sleep tracking, as well as the upcoming line of Nest security cameras. We then preview and make predictions about what we want to see in the Made by Google 2021 roadmap.



Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Pocket Casts, Overcast, and through our dedicated RSS feed.



more…