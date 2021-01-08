Twitter permanently bans Trump

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images



Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump on Friday, days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol leaving five dead.



“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement Friday.







— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021



The ban comes after the president incited a mob that broke into the US Capitol building, disrupting Congress’...