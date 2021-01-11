Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7 Plus has a bigger battery, removable SSD, and LTE

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7 Plus. | Microsoft



Microsoft is updating its Surface Pro line today with a refreshed Surface Pro 7 Plus model that is only available to businesses and schools. While the design and screen on the outside remain the same as the Surface Pro 7, Microsoft has overhauled the internals of the device to make way for Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors, a bigger battery, removable SSD, and LTE connectivity.



This marks the return of LTE to the main Surface Pro line for the first time since 2015, but unfortunately there’s no 5G connectivity as Microsoft is using Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon X20 LTE modem inside the Surface Pro 7 Plus.



Image: Microsoft The Surface Pro 7 Plus has no external design changes.



A variety of models will be...