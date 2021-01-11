Vizio’s latest update helps its TVs catch up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Image: Vizio



Vizio’s latest TV firmware update is full of features and improvements for people who game on a PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC with the Nvidia RTX 3080 (or any powerful G-Sync-ready Nvidia GPU). It’s currently rolling out to the company’s OLED sets as well as its 2021 collection of P-Series Quantum X and P-Series Quantum models — all of which feature HDMI 2.1 ports.



Breaking it down by platform, Vizio claims that the update “enables full bandwidth 4K at 120fps” for the PlayStation 5. The PS5 doesn’t natively support variable refresh rate yet.



That’s not the case if you have a PC with something powerful in it like the Nvidia RTX 3080. This firmware allows for 4K resolution at up to a 120Hz refresh rate when connected to your rig, along with...