The Tiger Lake vPro line is Intel's next bid for business PCs

During CES Monday, Intel announced the next phase of its vPro program for business PCs, adding the 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” Core chips to the vPro line. The company will use Evo branding to promote the vPro line, and incorporate CET and TDT technologies into Intel Hardware Shield protection.



More than 60 laptops using some combination of vPro and the Evo branding will be rolling out this year, though the company didn’t say exactly when business customers could expect the first Evo laptops. Intel originally designed the Evo brand as a consumer initiative, signaling that the laptop would be engineered for fast response times, long battery life, and the ability to instantly wake.



