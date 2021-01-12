Security incidents hit more than half of businesses storing data in the cloud

Over half (54 percent) of organizations that store customer data in the cloud had security incidents in 2020. As a result, as many as 62 percent plan to remove sensitive data from the cloud or have already done so to improve their data security. These are the findings of a new report from Netwrix which shows the most common types of cloud security incidents in 2020 are phishing (reported by 40 percent of organizations), ransomware or other malware (24 percent), and accidental data leakage (17 percent). Data theft has caused considerable damage to businesses in other ways as well. Incidents… [Continue Reading]