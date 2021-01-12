Netflix promises at least one new movie every week in 2021

DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX © 2021



If you’re a Netflix subscriber, the company wants you to know there’s a lot of new movies coming. Netflix has 70 movies on its roster, more than Disney and Warner Bros. combined, according to the 2021 film slate the company released today. They include directorial debuts by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry and the final installment in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy.



This may not end up being a complete list — Netflix is likely to acquire films throughout the year. The theatrical landscape remains shaky, and Netflix is in a prime position to purchase films that studios like Universal or Paramount may sell.



And Netflix was one of the few companies that surged as people stayed at home during a global pandemic. But with...