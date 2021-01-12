Super Mario 3D World will launch in February alongside a new Nintendo Switch color

Super Mario 3D World, an enhanced version of the original game that bundles in a new expansion called Bowser’s Fury, will launch on February 12th for the Switch. Nintendo announced the news today along with a new Mario Red & Blue Edition console.



The upgraded version of Super Mario 3D World features both online and local co-op for up to four players. The special edition Switch, modeled after Mario’s plumber outfit, will be available at select retailers for $299.99. In addition to a carrying case and red Joy-Con controllers with blue trim, the Switch itself is red — a first for the typically all-black console. Nintendo is also selling new amiibo figures of Cat Mario and Cat Peach.



Nintendo revealed the game’s arrival on the Switch last...