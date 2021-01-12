Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

A new Indiana Jones game has now been announced by Bethesda. This morning a brief teaser trailer and some light details hit the Bethesda social and YouTube accounts to make the game official. It has a been a long time coming for a new Indiana Jones game, and it looks like the newly rebranded Lucasarts has tapped Bethesda Softworks and team to handle the next iteration of the treasure hunter’s adventures. Head below for more details and a closer look.



more…