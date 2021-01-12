Univision enters the streaming race with PrendeTV, a free, ad-supported Spanish platform

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images



Created “exclusively for the U.S. Hispanic audience,” PrendeTV is Univision’s entry into the streaming wars, offering a collection of free Spanish programming.



PrendeTV, which gets its name for the Spanish phrase for “switch on,” will launch this quarter, according to Univision. The service will have “an unprecedented collection of high-quality, curated Spanish-language series [and] movies,” as well as some other entertainment. PrendeTV will also offer 30 live channels and more than 10,000 hours of on-demand content at launch, according to the company, with the goal to expand that offering once launched. It will be available on desktop and mobile, as well as a free app on connected TVs.



Univision’s biggest competitor in the Spanish...