Get ready for Dr. Stone season two with 30% off manga at Comixology

ComiXology is kicking off a Viz Dr. Stone sale today, discounting its entire collection of the popular manga down to *$4.99* per title. With each of the reads usually fetching $7, today’s offer scores you nearly 30% in savings across the first 14 volumes of the hit series. Dr. Stone throws you into a world where just about all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. Now several millennia later, someone finally awakens and decides to try and rebuild civilization with the power of science. It’s effectively like if those popular Primitive Technology videos got their own series and a personal recommendation of mine for everyone’s reading list. Head below for more on the Dr. Stone manga sale at ComiXology.



