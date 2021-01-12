Razer brings RGB lighting to its voice-amplifying N95 face mask concept

Today, Razer is cluing gamers and tech enthusiasts alike in to its latest concept products, as the brand has a history of doing each year at CES. This time around, we’re getting a first look at a pair of potential releases headlined by a high-tech N95 mask imbued with RGB and other Razer flair as well as a state-of-the-art gaming chair featuring a wrap-around screen and haptic feedback. Head below for a closer look at both of the Razer concepts, including its RGB face mask



