Amazon offers Levi’s Arctic Sherpa-lined Jacket for $72 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

Amazon is currently offering the Levi’s Men’s Arctic Cloth Sherpa Lined Field Parka Jacket in Navy for *$71.99 shipped*. Regularly this jacket is priced up to $250 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve seen in over six months. This style is great for the winter weather with a full-lined sherpa interior to promote warmth as well as an attached hood. It also has four exterior large pockets to store essentials and an interior slot too. This style not only looks great for everyday wear but is highly functional for winter sports. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 240 Amazon customers. Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales from top brands.



more…