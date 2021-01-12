FBI received over 100,000 pieces of digital evidence after Capitol attack

Photo by Sarah Silbiger / AFP via Getty Images



The Justice Department has received over 100,000 pieces of digital evidence following last week’s deadly attack on the US Capitol.



Shortly after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, the FBI posted a tweet requesting any information that could help identify people who participated in the riot. As of Tuesday, the FBI said it received more than 100,000 pieces of digital evidence in the wake of that request.







The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH.



— FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021



It’s not clear how much of this...