US to require negative test from international travelers

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images



Anyone traveling to the United States on an international flight will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days before* *the trip, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday. The order will go into effect on January 26th.



The sweeping requirement comes a few weeks after the CDC mandated that anyone flying in from the United Kingdom must receive a negative test result within the 72 hours prior to their flight. That order was based on concerns about a more-contagious coronavirus variant spreading through the UK. That variant is already present in the United States.



Testing “can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations,”...