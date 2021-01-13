TikTok is making young teens’ accounts more private by default

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



When a young teenager signs up for TikTok, their account will now be more private by default. TikTok said today that it’s updating the default settings for users aged 13 to 15, limiting who can see and comment on their videos. Only users who they add as friends will be able to view their videos, and their account won’t be suggested to other users.



TikTok will also completely disable the option to let anyone comment on these users’ videos, even if they make their account public. Users between 13 and 15 will only be able to allow their friends to comment on their videos, or they can turn off comments altogether.



"TikTok has been gradually adding more privacy controls and restrictions for younger users"



The app’s Duet and Stitch features,...