Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is still one of the best licensed games around

It’s hard to think of a licensed game that fit its source material better than Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game. First released in 2010, the game felt exactly like an interactive version of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s cult comic book. The story was pared down, but the vibe was the same, thanks to incredible character sprites from Paul Robertson, a banging chiptune soundtrack from Anamanaguchi, and classic beat ‘em up action from a small team at Ubisoft. The problem was actually playing it: a few years after it debuted on the PS3 and Xbox 360, the game was delisted from digital stores.



This week, that finally changes. More than a decade after it first came out, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is coming to a huge range of new...