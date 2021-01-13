Home Depot takes up to 45% off RYOBI tools, Husky storage, more this week

Home Depot, as part of its Pro Special Buy of the Week, offers *up to 45% off* tools, garage organization accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup at no-cost. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V 5-tool Combo Kit for *$239*. As a comparison, there’s over $650 worth of value here, although it typically sells for around $350. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Home Depot includes five Ryobi tools in this bundle, along with three batteries, and a wall charger. It’s a great option if you’re looking to really dive into DIY tasks this winter. Plus all of the batteries are compatible with the broader Ryobi 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for more top picks.



more…