Dynabook laptops get 11th generation (Tiger Lake) Intel Core processor updates

Dynabook laptops are great computers, but they don't get the attention they deserve. In-the-know consumers are aware that Dynabook (formerly Toshiba) computers are consistently excellent, but the brand isn't really household name in the USA -- yet. This should change eventually, as Dynabook continues to put out impressive laptops. In fact, at CES 2021, Dynabook made quite the big announcement regarding some of its laptops. You see, several of them are getting updated with brand new 11th gen (Tiger Lake) Intel Core processor options. This includes the Portégé X30W-J, Portégé X30L-J, Portégé X40-J, and the Tecra A30-J. These are all… [Continue Reading]