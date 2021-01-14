Many of Apple’s official iPhone cases go on sale from $17: Leather, silicone, clear, more

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases this morning with deals starting at *$16.88*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. It’s not often that we see Apple’s official iPhone cases go on sale, let alone at some of the best prices all-time below $20 in some instances. If you’re rocking an iPhone 11/Pro/Max, X/S/Max, or SE, you’ll find a deal down below.



more…