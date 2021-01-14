This recently spotted object is the oldest known quasar in the universe, with a supermassive black hole more than 13 billion years old. In fact, it's so old and huge that scientists don't know exactly how it could have formed.Full Article
Astronomers Find Oldest Supermassive Black Hole in the Universe
