Google’s refurbished Pixel Buds are $80 off at Best Buy

Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless earbuds don’t go on sale often, but Best Buy has knocked $80 off their normal $179 cost for today only. The catch is that these are refurbished and only available in the white color. Still, $100 is a good deal if you wanted to try these out without paying close to full price.



Best Buy cleans these models and includes all original accessories, but like buying anything refurbished, it’s a roll of the dice in terms of what condition your order will be in — particularly when we’re talking about in-ear headphones. You could get a like-new product with no issues, or you might run into a few issues like the folks who left reviews for these Pixel Buds. If you have a bad experience, Best Buy will swap them out...