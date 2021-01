Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked January 2021 event has launched its latest pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earphones. Key features of the device include IPX8 rating, ANC support, 11-millimetre woofer and a 6.5-millimetre tweeter. It will be made available in three colour options: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Price Samsung […]