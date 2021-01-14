Intel Tosses CEO Bob Swan, Appoints Pat Gelsinger to Top Job

The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)
Intel is replacing Bob Swan as CEO by inviting an old familiar face back into the fold. Pat Gelsinger, a longtime Intel veteran, will return to take over the top job.
The Robert N. Boyce Building in Santa Clara, California, is the world headquarters for Intel Corporation. This photo is from Jan. 23, 2019. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)