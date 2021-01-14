Halter’s Executive Steel Mesh and Wood Desk Set now 25% off at $15 Prime shipped

Woot is offering the 5-piece Halter Executive Mesh Wood Office Desk Set for *$14.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $20 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This brings some organization to your home office setup with a combination of black mesh steel and wooden accents. It includes a phone stand, pencil/accessories cup, business card holder, and a slotted memo/document shelf. The whole thing ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon. More details below.



more…