Razer concept imagines gaming chair with deployable 60-inch display, 4D armrests, more

Despite the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the PC gaming arena shows no signs of letting up. Tons of companies have invested in PC gaming peripherals, with even Amazon attempting to cash in. More capable desk, monitor, and chair releases continue to surface alongside even more unique accessories like Hachi’s touchscreen projector. Bearing all this in mind, Razer came into CES 2021 with a bunch of exciting new gear, including Razer Project Brooklyn. This concept gaming chair includes a 60-inch OLED display, modular armrests, and more.



