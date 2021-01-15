Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk, now $148 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Industrial Desk for *$147.91 shipped*. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This desk made by Walker Edison boasts a standout appearance that’s bound to elevate the look of your home office setup. It boasts three storage cubbies, a removable pencil cup, and can uphold 100-pounds of weight. The unit spans 43- by 20.1- by 37-inches once you’ve pieced it together. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



more…