1MORE Bluetooth headphones are on sale as low as $50.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, 1MORE USA Inc (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Bluetooth headphones priced from $50.50 shipped. Our favorite is the company’s Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds for *$50.39*, which normally go for $80. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These headphones are perfect if you’re looking for a pair of true wireless without dropping the cash on Apple’s AirPods. You’ll find up to 24-hours of playback with the extended battery life of the case, and each bud lasts for 6.5-hours before it’s time to dock it again. A quick charge feature allows just 15-minutes of plugging-in to result in 3-hours of listening time. Plus, both aptX and AAC codecs are available here. Rated 4.1/5 stars. This is far from the only pair of headphones available here, so be sure to give this landing page a look to view them all.



more…