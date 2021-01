Oppo has finally launched the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone is a camera-focused one and comes with 64-megapixel quad rear cameras along with a 32-megapixel front camera. Among others, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, a 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast charging, a 6.5-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display, and runs ColorOS […]