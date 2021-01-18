Apple’s CEO Tim Cook discussed the return of Parler to the App Store in an interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News, explaining the app is more than welcome on the company’s platform as long as the right updates are being made. “We looked at the incitement to violence that was on there,” Cook explained. “We don’t consider that free speech and incitement to violence has an intersection.” Parler’s website is back up While Parler has nearly been erased from the Internet, the company is now trying to get back online, with the official website back up the last weekend. CEO John Matze told Fox News he expects the app to be back online by the end of the month, explaining the domain has been moved to host sharing website Epik after Amazon banned it....Full Article
Apple CEO Says Parler Is Welcome to the App Store with the Right Improvements
