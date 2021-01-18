Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup goes on sale from $40 with up to 37% in savings

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Fire tablets starting at *$39.99 with free shipping *across the board. Our top pick is the Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet at* $94.99*. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and comes within $15 of the all-time low set over Black Friday. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10-hours of battery life per charge, making it a notable option for surfing the web from the couch or catching up on your favorite shows in bed. There’s 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Over 139,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…