Rivian announces another major funding haul

Image: Rivian



Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian has raised another $2.65 billion, bolstering its position as one of the most well-funded EV startups in the world.



The investment round was led by T. Rowe Price and included Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and investment firms Coatue and D1 Capital Partners, along with “several other existing and new investors,” according to the startup.



The new money arrives a mere six months after Rivian raised $2.5 billion, and about a year after it raised $1.3 billion. It has now raised more than $8 billion to date.



"Rivian has raised some $8 billion to date"



It’s hard to say exactly how much Rivian has in the bank, given that it has spent a lot already to hire a...