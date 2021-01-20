How to stream the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Photo by Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images



President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to make history today when they will be sworn into office as president and vice president. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and heightened security following this month’s deadly attack on the Capitol, Inauguration Day will be unlike any other before.



Here’s how to watch and participate in the historic day’s events from home:



**When is the presidential inauguration?**



The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will begin on Wednesday, January 20th, in Washington, DC. Soon after Biden takes his oath of office, he will deliver an inaugural address outlining his vision for the next four years.



**What time does the...**