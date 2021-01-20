Green Deals: Snow Joe 13.5A 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower $159, more

Snow Joe offers its 13.5A 18-inch Electric Single-Stage Snow Thrower for *$159*. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked. This Sun Joe Snow Thrower weighs just 32-pounds and is powered by a 13.5A electric motor. It features an instant-start design that doesn’t require any gas, oil or tune-ups. The rechargeable battery provides up to 50-minutes of run-time on a single charge. With winter weather upon us, now is a great time to ditch the old school snowblower for an all-electric model.



