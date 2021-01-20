Monoprice upgrades your home office with a sit-stand desk for just $150

Monoprice is offering its Workstream Single Motor Electric Sit-Stand Desk for *$149.99 shipped*. For comparison, it has a list price of $200, goes for closer to $175 at Amazon, and today’s deal is the best available. This standing desk is a must-have when it comes to working at home. I use my standing desk every day to help add a bit of movement to my workflow. This desk sports a single motor design and can lift up to 154-pounds and go from 28- to 47.5-inches in height. It’s designed to be used with your own top, giving you the freedom of choice here. You’ll find that the included controller makes it super simple to raise and lower the desk when it’s time to transfer from sitting to standing. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



