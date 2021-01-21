Samsung’s stylish 32-inch Frame AirPlay 2 1080p TV falls to $400 (Refurb, Orig. $598)

Today only, Woot offers the 2020 Samsung 32-inch Frame Smart 1080p QLED TV for *$399.99 Prime shipped* in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $598, today’s offer is $78 under the Amazon all-time low in new condition and marking the best discount to date. While this won’t replace the home theater display, Samsung 32-inch Frame is a great option for adding a TV to the bedroom or office with a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 1080p HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.



