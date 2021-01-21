Otter.ai’s new Chrome extension can transcribe Google Meet calls in real time

A render showing how Otter.ai’s Chrome extension works in Google Meet. | Image: Otter.ai



You can now use automated transcription service Otter.ai to transcribe and provide closed captions for Google Meet calls with the help of a new Chrome extension. Meetings will be transcribed in real time, and transcripts will be saved right to your Otter account so you can access and share them later.



Otter.ai says the extension works with all of its plans, meaning even free users will be able to take advantage of the tool.



To set it up, first download the Otter.ai Chrome extension here. Once you’ve installed it, head over to meet.google.com and then click on the Otter extension. (You might need to click the puzzle piece icon to open the extensions menu to find it.) Then, you may be prompted to log in to use the extension, though I...