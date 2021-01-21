Lenovo’s compact smart plug is down to just $10 right now

Lenovo via eBay Daily Deals is offering its Smart Plug for *$9.99 shipped*. For comparison, it normally goes for $14 at Lenovo directly and today’s deal marks the best that we’ve tracked. Offering a low-profile design, this smart plug is built to not block adjacent outlets. There’s a dedicated power button on the front for when you don’t want to use voice commands or a smartphone app to control it, as well. Plus, when you do want to just talk to your smart home and have it turn on or off, it supports Alexa and Assistant for a well-rounded feature set. Rated 3.7/5 stars.



