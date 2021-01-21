Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7th, 2021

The eighth mainline Resident Evil game now has a release date. Today at a live-streamed event, developer Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village will be coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC on May 7th, 2021 — as well as current-generation consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One. The company also announced that a demo will be available for PS5 owners later today. Capcom says that Village “will be eligible to upgrade from PlayStation 4 to the digital PlayStation 5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.”



The event also provided a first proper look at the game with a new, rather unsettling trailer, which you can see above. It gives a good look at the disturbing castle where Village takes...