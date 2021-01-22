You can now play Resident Evil Village’s ‘Maiden’ demo on PS5

Image: Capcom



If you’ve got a PlayStation 5, you probably know there’s not a lot to play right now — particularly if you’ve already finished the likes of Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and Astro’s Playroom. But here’s something to (very briefly) tide you over: you can now download the Resident Evil Village “Maiden” demo ahead of the full game’s just-announced May 7th release date. It wasn’t available in the PS Store at first, but it’s been there for about an hour now.



In the PlayStation Store on my PS5, the game was featured front and center in the “What’s hot” section for me, and I was able to start the download with a couple button presses. But if you’re away from your PS5 and want to remotely download the demo so it’s ready to play later, there’s a...