Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 30% off air purifiers, humidifiers, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers *up to 30% off* Air Purifiers and Humidifiers. Deals start at *$27.99*. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Airthereal Air Purifier with True HEPA 3 Filtration Stage Filter for *$71.99*. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $8 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. With winter upon us, now is a great time to invest in air purifiers. This model will help rid your home of germs with its 3-stage design that focuses on dust, smoke, odors, and more. It’s also able to remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, which seems good? I’m no scientist here. But purified air seems like a good thing to put on your list this winter. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.



