Go pro with Blendtec’s Classic 570 Blender and an 8-yr. warranty for $210 (Reg. $280+)

Home Depot is now offering the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender for *$209.99 shipped*. Originally closer to $350, this model regularly fetches more like $280 at Home Depot these days with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Some Walmart listings go as high as $399 while Amazon third-party sellers are starting at $240 or so. This model features a series of programmed blending cycles (including smoothie and hot) as well as 3-speed options and a pulse function, all accessible via the touch pad interface. It comes with a 90-ounce blending jar, an illuminated LCD timer, and the impressive 8-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.



