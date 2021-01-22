Green Deals: Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw $129 (Reg. $179), more

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw for *$129*. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically goes for $179 with today’s deal marking the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model delivers an ultra-portable and compact design that’s perfect for cutting up limbs and small branches around your property. It includes a 24V battery, wall charger, and chain cover. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



