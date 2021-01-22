Amazon tries to delay warehouse union vote in Alabama

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Amazon is trying to delay a union vote in Bessemer, Alabama, appealing a US labor board decision to allow 6,000 warehouse workers to vote by mail on unionization. The company is arguing for the election to be held in person, according to documents filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Thursday.



Amazon’s argument is that mail-in voting decreases voter turnout. It says the NLRB looked at the wrong COVID-19 infection data when determining how to hold the vote, using the positivity rate in Jefferson County, where the warehouse is located, rather than the positivity rate at the warehouse itself.



Workers in Bessemer are set to vote on whether to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union starting on...