Radio and TV host Larry King dies at 87

Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images



Longtime TV and radio host Larry King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87. Ora Media, which King co-founded in 2012, confirmed the news in a tweet to the @KingsThings Twitter account. A cause of death was not immediately available Saturday, but he had reportedly been hospitalized recently with COVID-19.



“Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs,” the statement from Ora reads. “Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions.”







pic.twitter.com/x0Hl0X6vqU



— Larry King (@kingsthings) January 23, 2021



King started his career in local radio in...